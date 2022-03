Gerold Guiterrez from Milford coop competed in the 200-individual medley at the State Open Swim Championships in West Hartford.

A junior, Guiterrez finished with a time of 2:02.17.

Sophomore Jacob Collette and Guiterrez qualified for the Class L championships.

Guiterrez placed fifth in the 200 IM (1:59.90) and was seventh in the 100-breaststroke in 1:02.59.

Collette finished 19th in the 100-freestyle with a time of 51.01 seconds. He was 20th in the 50-freestyle (23.49 seconds).