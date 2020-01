Guilford tops Foran in SCC wrestling match

Foran High’s wrestling team dropped a 37-33 decision to Guilford on Wednesday.

Kyle Pokornowski (132 pounds), Ryan Jordan (145) and Teddy Mauro (182) won by fall for coach Dave Esposito’s Lions (12-3).

Ethan Edmondson scored a 12-4 major decision at 152.

Tanish Joshi won 11-6 at 120 and Phillip Boyles 2-1 at 195.