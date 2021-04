Foran girls’ tennis lost to Guilford in its home opener.

Kyra Johnson, Daniya Chopra, Agatha Dalton and Sara Money played singles.

Veda Lakkamraju and Olivia Connelly played first doubles, Tori Lanese and Devyn Weed second doubles, and Noreen Zaman and Bridget Kiernan third doubles.

Guilford 7, Foran 0

Singles: Hannah Dietzko (G) def. Kyra Johnson 6-1, 6-3; Riley Mullett (G) def. Daniya Chopra 6-1, 6-1; Kiera Stankewich (G) def. Agatha Dalton 6-4, 6-2; Emma Mullett (G) def. Sara Money 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Kallie Kagan- Claire Pringle (G) def. Veda Lakkamraju-Olivia Connelly 7-5, 6-2; Kendall Mulligan-Molly Peterson (G) def. Tori Lanese-Devyn Weed 6-3, 6-1; Gabby Kellner-Alexi Gipson (G) def. Noreen Zaman-Bridget Kiernan 6-3, 6-4