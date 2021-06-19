Guerrero's go-ahead double helps Jays rally past O's 10-7 PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press June 19, 2021 Updated: June 19, 2021 8:10 p.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and later capped Toronto’s ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double, and the Blue Jays ended a five-game skid with a 10-7 victory Saturday over the Baltimore Orioles.
Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry and Tyler Wells to stun the Orioles.
