Guerrero Jr. hits 3 HRs, slam off Scherzer, Jays beat Nats MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 11:12 p.m.
1 of9 Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. follows through on a grand slam home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 27, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts after the Toronto Blue Jays scored on a fielding error during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 27, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is congratulated after his second home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 27, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connects on a grand slam home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 27, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, celebrates his grand slam home run against the Washington Nationals with Cavan Biggio during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 27, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts after giving up a grand slam home run to Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 27, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs, including a grand slam and solo shot off Washington ace Max Scherzer, and had seven RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Nationals 9-5 on Tuesday night.
Guerrero’s slam in the third put the Blue Jays ahead 4-3 and ended Scherzer’s scoreless streak at 19 innings.