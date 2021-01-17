Guentzel's winner lifts Penguins by Capitals 4-3 in shootout WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 4:07 p.m.
1 of7 Washington Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates his goal with Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Washington Capitals' Zdeno Chara (33) defends against Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Washington Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom (19) puts the puck behind Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Washington Capitals' Nic Dowd (26) celebrates his goal with Carl Hagelin (62) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 The Pittsburgh Penguins face off in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals with no fans in attendance at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. It is the season home opener for the Penguins. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Washington Capitals' Nic Dowd (26) puts the puck behind Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) for a goal during with Penguins' John Marino (6) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Pittsburgh Penguins' Marcus Pettersson (28) celebrates his goal against Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel beat Ilya Samsonov in the fourth round of a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins picked up their first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Washington on Sunday.
Casey DeSmith turned aside 20 shots in regulation and overtime then turned aside T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin in the shootout as the Penguins avoided their first 0-3 start since 2015-16.