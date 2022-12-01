Guentzel, Kapanen fuel rally as Penguins slip by Vegas 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel and Kasperi Kapanen scored less than two minutes apart in the third period to rally the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.
Guentzel's power-play goal 7:33 into the third tied the game at 3, and Kapanen's first goal in nearly two months 112 seconds later put the Penguins in front for the first time. Tristan Jarry finished off a 34-save performance as the Penguins won for the first time since defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke on Monday.