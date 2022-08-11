Guardians top Tigers in 10 innings, extend win streak to 5 DANA GAURUDER, Associated Press Aug. 11, 2022 Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 6:19 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to five games, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Thursday.
Gonzalez's hit off Gregory Soto (2-7) allowed the Guardians to escape after they squandered a two-run lead in the ninth. Cleveland is 9-2 in extra innings.