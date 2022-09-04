Grossman draws bases-loaded walk in 9th, Braves beat Marlins GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer Sep. 4, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Robbie Grossman drew a tiebreaking bases-loaded walk against Steven Okert in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Kenley Jansen and giving the Atlanta Braves a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.
Matt Olson singled to begin the ninth to break an 0-for-22 skid and advanced to third on Michael Harris II’s double. After Okert (5-2) intentionally walked Vaughn Grissom to load the bases and pinch-hitter Travis d’Arnaud lined out against a five-man infield, Grossman took drew the walk to win it.