Grizzlies dominate Spurs 133-102 for 7th straight victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gorgui Dieng scored 19 points, Brandon Clarke had 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the San Antonio Spurs 133-102 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton added 17 points each and Ja Morant had 13 points and eight assists as Memphis won its second straight game after a 12-day layoff due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Keldon Johnson had 25 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which has dropped two straight after winning its previous three. The Spurs pulled their starters and key reserves midway through the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies up 111-90.

Memphis had nine players score in double figures as it completed a two-game sweep at San Antonio. After shooting 56% from the field in Saturday’s 129-112 victory, Memphis matched that percentage Monday and also shot 50% on 3-pointers.

Dieng and Melton were part of a 62-41 advantage in bench points for the Grizzlies.

Just as they did in Saturday’s game, the Grizzlies bullied the Spurs defensively and outworked them offensively. Memphis held a 62-32 advantage in the paint despite being without key frontcourt players Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valaciunas and Justise Winslow.

San Antonio had a 9-0 run to bridge the first and second quarters and take a 35-33 lead, but that advantage was short-lived as Memphis took a 69-53 lead at the half. The Grizzlies closed the first half on a 29-12 run and outscored the Spurs 36-22 in the second quarter.

San Antonio was 13 for 37 on 3-pointers, but it did little to cut into Memphis’ lead.

The Grizzlies led by 20-plus points for much of the second half.

The Spurs have trailed by 15 points in seven of 21 games this season, dropping each of those contests.

DeMar DeRozan had 14 points and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 12 for San Antonio.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Morant tweaked his left ankle in the final seconds of the third quarter after missing a runner in the paint. Morant tumbled over and grabbed at his ankle after getting tangled up with someone while backpedaling on defense. He limped off the court as time expired but waved away any assistance and returned to the lineup to start the fourth. ... Valanciunas was seated on Memphis’ bench was not in uniform. ... The Grizzlies shot 58% from the field in the first half and had 18 assists on their 28 field goals.

Spurs: After scoring a season-low five points on 2-for-6 shooting Saturday, DeRozan was 6 for 12 in the rematch. ... Derrick White collected his 500th career rebound in his 155th game. He joins Alvin Robertson and Willie Anderson as the only players in franchise history with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in their first 155 games with the team.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Close a three-game trip Tuesday at Indiana.

Spurs: Complete a five-game homestand against Minnesota on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports