Griffin hits 5 3s, No. 6 Duke beats Syracuse 79-59 MITCHELL NORTHAM, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 2:21 p.m.
1 of9 Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21) reacts following a basket against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket against Syracuse during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Duke forward Theo John (12) dunks against Syracuse during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) passes while Syracuse center Jesse Edwards (14) defends ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Duke forward Theo John (12) blocks Syracuse guard Symir Torrence during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks tp pass while Syracuse forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) and guard Joseph Girard III (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — AJ Griffin hit five 3-pointers — the most by a Duke player this season — and the sixth-ranked Blue Devils routed visiting Syracuse 79-59 Saturday.
Griffin was one of four players for Duke (15-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 15 points, joining Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams. Banchero had 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.
Written By
MITCHELL NORTHAM