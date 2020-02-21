Griffin carries UT Arlington past Georgia St. 70-62

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sam Griffin had 13 points as UT Arlington beat Georgia State 70-62 on Thursday night.

Nicolas Elame had 12 points and eight rebounds for Texas-Arlington (13-15, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. David Azore added 11 points. Jabari Narcis had 10 points and three blocks.

Georgia State totaled 27 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Kane Williams had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (18-10, 11-6). Corey Allen added 12 points. Damon Wilson had nine rebounds.

The Mavericks leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Georgia State defeated Texas-Arlington 83-77 on Dec. 19. Texas-Arlington takes on Georgia Southern at home on Saturday. Georgia State plays Texas State on the road on Saturday.

