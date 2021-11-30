Greenway, Kaprizov lead the way as Wild beat Coyotes 5-2 BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Nov. 30, 2021
1 of11 Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) smiles while greeting teammates after scoring his first goal of the season, against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) controls the puck next to Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller, top, is congratulated by teammates on the bench after his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) confronts Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Minnesota Wild players celebrate around left wing Jordan Greenway after he scored a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Arizona Coyotes center Liam O'Brien (38) and Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jordan Greenway had a goal and two assists, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves as the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which leads the NHL with 59 goals scored since Nov. 2. The Wild have won four games in a row and scored 19 goals in that span.