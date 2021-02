EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. had 18 points to lead five Eastern Kentucky players in double figures as the Colonels edged past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-74 on Monday.

Tre King added 12 points, and Curt Lewis, Cooper Robb and Michael Moreno each had 10 for Eastern Kentucky (15-4, 9-3 Ohio Valley Conference).