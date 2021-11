OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 20 points as Miami (Ohio) easily defeated Lamar 104-75 on Saturday.

Mekhi Lairy had 15 points for Miami (Ohio) (2-0). Dalonte Brown added 13 points and seven rebounds. Kamari Williams had 12 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands tied a career high with 10 assists plus 9 points.