Grand Canyon 83, Pepperdine 73, OT

Lewis 2-13 5-5 9, Porter 7-13 0-2 15, Basham 4-7 5-6 13, Mallette 6-12 4-8 19, Mitchell 2-8 0-0 4, Zidek 3-11 0-0 6, Moore 3-6 0-0 6, Coulibaly 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 27-74 15-23 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason