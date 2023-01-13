Grand Canyon 80, Texas-Arlington 48

Walker 0-3 1-2 1, Wilson 3-6 4-8 10, Castro 3-7 0-0 7, Gibson 5-12 0-3 11, Weaver 0-4 0-0 0, Talbot 2-6 0-0 6, Humphrey 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Domingos 1-2 0-1 2, Cornish 0-1 1-2 1, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Woods 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-46 6-16 45.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason