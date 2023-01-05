Grand Canyon 72, Sam Houston St. 68, OT

Carr 0-0 0-0 0, McGlothan 2-3 5-6 9, Baker 1-5 1-1 4, Blacksher 1-4 0-0 2, Harrison 9-19 10-14 28, McMillian 3-8 1-1 9, Baumann 3-5 3-3 11, Knox 3-6 0-0 7, Igiehon 1-1 0-0 2, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 20-25 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason