Gourde scores in OT to lift Lightning over Hurricanes 3-2 ERIK ERLENDSSON, Associated Press April 19, 2021 Updated: April 19, 2021 10:49 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored 2:50 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night in a critical matchup between Central Division contenders.
Alex Killorn and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 25 saves.
