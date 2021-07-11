Goolagong Cawley saw champion potential in Barty years ago

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Evonne Goolagong Cawley stayed up well past her usual bedtime on Saturday night. Not that she minded being tired when she woke up all-too-early on Sunday morning: her friend and protege Ash Barty was the new Wimbledon singles champion.
Barty completed a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win over Karolina Pliskova at the All England Club on Saturday, but it was just past 1 a.m. Sunday in Australia when Goolagong Cawley and her husband, Roger Cawley, may have woken up the neighbors with their noisy reaction at their home north of Brisbane.