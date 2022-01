RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Gooden had a career-high 26 points as Dixie State closed the game on an 11-0 run and narrowly beat California Baptist 79-76 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Schofield had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Dixie State (8-9, 1-3 Western Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Dancell Leter added 12 points. Isaiah Pope had 10 points.