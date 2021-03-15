Gonzaga completes season-long run at No. 1 in AP Top 25 AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 1:03 p.m.
Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference men's tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few calls out to the team during the second half against BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference men's tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Illinois players Ayo Dosunmu (11), Andre Curbelo (5), Trent Frazier (1), and Kofi Cockburn (21) wave to fans in the closing minute of overtime in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. Illinois defeated Ohio State in overtime
Baylor head coach Scott Drew talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 12, 2021.
Alabama's Keon Ellis (14) celebrates after scoring against LSU during the second half of the championship game at the NCAA college basketball Southeastern Conference Tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
8 of8
Gonzaga opened the season at No. 1. The Bulldogs never let go of that ranking.
Now, after a start-to-finish run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs are focused on trying to become the first unbeaten national champion in more than four decades.