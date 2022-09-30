Golden State 96, Washington 87

D.Green 1-2 2-2 4, Wiggins 1-8 2-2 5, Looney 2-7 0-0 4, Curry 1-7 3-3 6, Poole 1-10 3-4 5, Baldwin Jr. 2-4 2-2 7, J.Green 0-3 0-0 0, Kuminga 1-4 4-6 6, Williams 1-1 1-1 3, Wiseman 8-11 4-6 20, DiVincenzo 3-4 1-2 9, Moody 2-6 0-0 5, Quinones 1-1 1-2 3, Robinson 1-1 2-4 5, Rollins 1-6 6-6 8, Weatherspoon 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 29-79 31-40 96.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason