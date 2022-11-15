Golden State 132, San Antonio 95

Johnson 5-15 2-2 15, Sochan 5-13 2-3 12, Poeltl 3-6 0-0 6, Bates-Diop 5-12 0-0 12, Vassell 3-11 0-0 6, McDermott 2-6 1-2 7, Roby 3-9 2-4 9, Bassey 3-5 0-0 6, Dieng 1-4 3-4 6, Hall 3-7 0-0 6, Richardson 3-12 3-4 10. Totals 36-100 13-19 95.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason