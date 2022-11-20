Golden State 127, Houston 120

D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, Wiggins 8-16 0-0 22, Looney 1-2 1-2 3, Curry 11-20 4-5 33, Thompson 14-23 3-4 41, Kuminga 1-3 0-0 2, Lamb 0-0 0-0 0, JaM.Green 4-5 0-0 8, DiVincenzo 2-5 0-1 4, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 3-8 3-3 10. Totals 46-86 11-15 127.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason