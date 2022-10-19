Skip to main content
Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 109

James 12-25 4-4 31, Walker IV 2-7 1-2 5, Davis 10-22 7-9 27, Beverley 1-5 0-0 3, Westbrook 7-12 4-5 19, Gabriel 0-1 0-2 0, Ryan 1-4 0-0 3, Swider 0-1 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Christie 1-1 0-0 3, Nunn 5-9 0-0 13, Pippen Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Reaves 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 40-93 19-25 109.

GOLDEN STATE (123)

D.Green 2-5 0-0 4, Wiggins 8-14 0-0 20, Looney 3-4 1-1 7, Curry 10-22 9-9 33, Thompson 6-13 4-5 18, Kuminga 0-3 0-0 0, J.Green 3-6 0-0 8, Wiseman 4-6 0-4 8, DiVincenzo 3-6 1-2 8, Moody 2-4 0-0 5, Poole 4-15 2-2 12, Rollins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-99 17-23 123.

L.A. Lakers 22 30 19 38 109
Golden State 25 34 32 32 123
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-40 (Nunn 3-6, James 3-10, Christie 1-1, Ryan 1-3, Westbrook 1-3, Beverley 1-5, Swider 0-1, Reaves 0-2, Davis 0-3, Toscano-Anderson 0-3, Walker IV 0-3), Golden State 16-45 (Wiggins 4-7, Curry 4-13, J.Green 2-3, Thompson 2-6, Poole 2-9, DiVincenzo 1-2, Moody 1-3, Kuminga 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 47 (James 14), Golden State 48 (J.Green, Wiseman 7). Assists_L.A. Lakers 23 (James 8), Golden State 31 (Curry, Poole 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 18, Golden State 23. A_18,064 (18,064)

