Golden State 118, Portland 112

Grant 8-16 2-2 19, Hart 4-7 3-7 12, Eubanks 4-6 0-1 8, Lillard 12-29 6-7 34, Simons 8-21 2-2 22, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Watford 2-4 3-4 8, Sharpe 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 42-91 16-23 112.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason