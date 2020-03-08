Golden State 118, Philadelphia 114
Harris 10-23 3-3 24, Scott 3-8 1-2 9, Horford 9-16 2-2 22, Milton 5-10 3-4 14, Thybulle 2-5 0-0 5, Korkmaz 1-5 0-0 3, Robinson III 4-5 5-5 15, Burks 4-8 1-2 11, Neto 3-4 4-4 11. Totals 41-84 19-22 114.
Toscano-Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, Wiggins 3-10 4-7 10, Chriss 6-9 1-1 13, Lee 10-17 1-1 24, Mulder 5-10 5-6 18, Bender 4-4 0-0 10, Paschall 8-12 7-7 23, Poole 5-11 0-2 11, Randle 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 44-80 21-28 118.
|Philadelphia
|26
|31
|33
|24
|—
|114
|Golden State
|21
|34
|27
|36
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 13-34 (Robinson III 2-2, Scott 2-4, Horford 2-5, Burks 2-6, Milton 1-3, Thybulle 1-3, Harris 1-5, Korkmaz 1-5), Golden State 9-25 (Mulder 3-7, Lee 3-8, Bender 2-2, Poole 1-4, Toscano-Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 41 (Horford, Scott 10), Golden State 35 (Chriss 10). Assists_Philadelphia 29 (Horford 7), Golden State 30 (Chriss 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 21, Golden State 19. A_18,064 (18,064)