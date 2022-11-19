Golden State 111, N.Y. Knicks 101

Barrett 6-19 5-5 18, Randle 7-15 3-4 20, Hartenstein 3-4 1-1 8, Brunson 2-13 8-8 13, Reddish 3-8 4-4 11, Toppin 0-5 1-2 1, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 4-7 2-2 10, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 1-1 0-0 3, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Quickley 0-5 6-6 6, Rose 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 30-87 32-34 101.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason