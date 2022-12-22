THROUGH DECEMBER 21 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 22 1271 40 1.89 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 15 864 28 1.94 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 12 696 23 1.98 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 12 702 27 2.31 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 24 1443 56 2.33 Matt Murray Toronto 12 719 28 2.34 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1271 50 2.36 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 22 1331 53 2.39 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1512 61 2.42 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 21 1126 46 2.45 Jake Oettinger Dallas 24 1359 56 2.47 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 23 1375 58 2.53 David Rittich Winnipeg 8 471 20 2.55 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 2.56 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1267 55 2.60 Logan Thompson Vegas 23 1379 60 2.61 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 12 702 31 2.65 Craig Anderson Buffalo 13 746 33 2.65 Adin Hill Vegas 12 722 32 2.66 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 9 446 20 2.69 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 22 1271 18 1 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1512 16 5 4 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 24 1443 16 7 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 23 1379 15 8 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1267 15 3 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 22 1331 14 6 2 Martin Jones Seattle 22 1217 14 5 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 23 1375 13 9 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 24 1359 13 5 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 24 1368 12 11 1 Ville Husso Detroit 23 1367 12 6 5 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 21 1223 12 7 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 21 1126 12 4 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 24 1410 11 9 4 Carter Hart Philadelphia 25 1487 10 9 6 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 23 1352 10 8 4 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1271 10 10 1 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 20 1182 10 8 1 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 15 864 10 1 4 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 23 1373 9 9 4 Jake Allen Montreal 22 1321 9 12 1 Spencer Martin Vancouver 17 968 9 5 1 Charlie Lindgren Washington 16 908 9 4 2 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 12 696 9 3 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 22 1271 40 595 .937 18 1 1 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 12 696 23 300 .929 9 3 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 24 1443 56 725 .928 16 7 1 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 15 864 28 361 .928 10 1 4 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1271 50 627 .926 10 10 1 Matt Murray Toronto 12 719 28 347 .925 8 2 2 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 22 1331 53 640 .924 14 6 2 Craig Anderson Buffalo 13 746 33 392 .922 7 4 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1267 55 648 .922 15 3 3 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 12 702 27 318 .922 7 4 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 12 702 31 350 .919 8 3 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 24 1359 56 632 .919 13 5 3 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1512 61 682 .918 16 5 4 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 23 1375 58 638 .917 13 9 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 23 1379 60 659 .917 15 8 0 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 522 .916 8 9 2 Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 11 656 31 331 .914 4 6 1 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 20 1182 56 591 .913 10 8 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 24 1410 66 693 .913 11 9 4 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 24 1443 3 16 7 1 Ville Husso Detroit 23 1367 3 12 6 5 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1271 3 10 10 1 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 15 864 3 10 1 4 Logan Thompson Vegas 23 1379 2 15 8 0 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 23 1373 2 9 9 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 24 1368 2 12 11 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 24 1359 2 13 5 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 22 1331 2 14 6 2 Linus Ullmark Boston 22 1271 2 18 1 1 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 2 8 9 2 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 21 1126 2 12 4 2 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 12 696 2 9 3 0