THROUGH NOVEMBER 3 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Cam Talbot Ottawa 1 27 0 .00 Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 385 9 1.40 Craig Anderson Buffalo 3 180 5 1.67 Adin Hill Vegas 4 244 7 1.72 Logan Thompson Vegas 8 476 16 2.02 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 8 472 16 2.03 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 6 291 10 2.06 Carter Hart Philadelphia 7 428 15 2.10 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 5 285 10 2.11 Ville Husso Detroit 6 359 13 2.17 Linus Ullmark Boston 9 497 18 2.17 Antti Raanta Carolina 3 188 7 2.23 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 7 417 16 2.30 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 485 19 2.35 Darcy Kuemper Washington 9 535 21 2.36 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 9 546 22 2.42 Sam Montembeault Montreal 4 242 10 2.48 Spencer Knight Florida 5 237 10 2.53 Frederik Andersen Carolina 7 428 19 2.66 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 381 17 2.68 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 9 497 8 0 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 9 546 6 1 2 Logan Thompson Vegas 8 476 6 2 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 9 510 5 2 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 485 5 2 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 8 472 5 3 0 Martin Jones Seattle 9 468 5 3 1 Frederik Andersen Carolina 7 428 5 2 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 7 428 5 0 2 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 7 417 5 2 0 Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 385 5 1 0 Jack Campbell Edmonton 7 368 5 2 0 Darcy Kuemper Washington 9 535 4 4 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 8 480 4 3 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 7 421 4 2 1 Eric Comrie Buffalo 7 418 4 3 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 381 4 2 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 7 366 4 2 0 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 6 362 4 1 1 Ville Husso Detroit 6 359 4 1 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 6 291 4 1 0 Adin Hill Vegas 4 244 4 0 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Cam Talbot Ottawa 1 27 0 13 1.000 0 0 0 Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 385 9 177 .952 5 1 0 Craig Anderson Buffalo 3 180 5 87 .946 3 0 0 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 5 285 10 167 .944 2 2 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 7 428 15 247 .943 5 0 2 Adin Hill Vegas 4 244 7 109 .940 4 0 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 8 472 16 235 .936 5 3 0 Ville Husso Detroit 6 359 13 183 .934 4 1 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 8 476 16 225 .934 6 2 0 Linus Ullmark Boston 9 497 18 237 .929 8 0 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 485 19 250 .929 5 2 1 Sam Montembeault Montreal 4 242 10 128 .928 2 1 1 Darcy Kuemper Washington 9 535 21 249 .922 4 4 1 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 7 417 16 184 .920 5 2 0 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 6 362 17 191 .918 4 1 1 James Reimer San Jose 8 476 22 243 .917 2 5 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 9 546 22 241 .916 6 1 2 Thomas Greiss St. Louis 3 146 8 86 .915 0 2 0 Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1 Antti Raanta Carolina 3 188 7 73 .912 2 0 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Logan Thompson Vegas 8 476 2 6 2 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 9 546 1 6 1 2 Darcy Kuemper Washington 9 535 1 4 4 1 Linus Ullmark Boston 9 497 1 8 0 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 485 1 5 2 1 James Reimer San Jose 8 476 1 2 5 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 8 472 1 5 3 0 Martin Jones Seattle 9 468 1 5 3 1 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 388 1 3 4 0 Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 385 1 5 1 0 Ville Husso Detroit 6 359 1 4 1 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 6 291 1 4 1 0