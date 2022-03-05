THROUGH MARCH 4 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 1.00 Jeremy Swayman Boston 25 1474 48 1.95 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 36 2116 69 1.96 Frederik Andersen Carolina 39 2304 80 2.08 Ville Husso St. Louis 21 1212 43 2.13 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 43 2545 92 2.17 Vitek Vanecek Washington 26 1404 53 2.26 Jake Oettinger Dallas 27 1476 56 2.28 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 44 2587 99 2.30 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2538 98 2.32 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 36 2134 86 2.42 Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 11 610 25 2.46 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 38 2158 89 2.47 Juuse Saros Nashville 45 2665 111 2.50 Antti Raanta Carolina 15 815 34 2.50 Jack Campbell Toronto 38 2168 92 2.55 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 38 2206 94 2.56 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 44 2541 110 2.60 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 32 1882 84 2.68 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 22 1227 56 2.74 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2538 29 9 4 Frederik Andersen Carolina 39 2304 29 8 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 44 2587 27 11 6 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 38 2206 27 6 3 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 38 2158 27 6 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 36 2116 27 6 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 45 2665 25 17 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 43 2545 25 11 6 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 44 2541 24 16 2 Jack Campbell Toronto 38 2168 23 8 4 Robin Lehner Vegas 36 2109 20 14 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 33 1930 20 12 1 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 35 1918 19 14 2 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 31 1809 19 8 3 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 46 2730 18 19 9 Jake Oettinger Dallas 27 1476 18 6 1 John Gibson Anaheim 40 2359 17 15 8 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 40 2328 17 19 4 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 36 2134 17 12 7 Ilya Samsonov Washington 32 1702 17 9 3 Linus Ullmark Boston 28 1626 17 9 1 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 40 .976 1 0 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 36 2116 69 1089 .940 27 6 3 Ville Husso St. Louis 21 1212 43 584 .931 13 4 2 Jeremy Swayman Boston 25 1474 48 640 .930 14 7 3 Frederik Andersen Carolina 39 2304 80 1032 .928 29 8 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 43 2545 92 1130 .925 25 11 6 Jake Oettinger Dallas 27 1476 56 664 .922 18 6 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 45 2665 111 1316 .922 25 17 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 36 2134 86 1016 .922 17 12 7 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 44 2587 99 1160 .921 27 11 6 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2538 98 1135 .921 29 9 4 Vitek Vanecek Washington 26 1404 53 610 .920 11 7 5 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 38 2158 89 1012 .919 27 6 2 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 25 1305 61 685 .918 11 9 2 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 44 2541 110 1229 .918 24 16 2 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 18 961 44 489 .917 8 6 1 Jack Campbell Toronto 38 2168 92 1022 .917 23 8 4 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 38 2206 94 1031 .916 27 6 3 James Reimer San Jose 34 1856 88 957 .916 15 12 5 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 22 1227 56 606 .915 12 6 2 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Jacob Markstrom Calgary 43 2545 8 25 11 6 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 36 2134 5 17 12 7 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 44 2587 4 27 11 6 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 40 2328 4 17 19 4 Jack Campbell Toronto 38 2168 4 23 8 4 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 46 2730 3 18 19 9 Frederik Andersen Carolina 39 2304 3 29 8 2 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 38 2158 3 27 6 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 36 2116 3 27 6 3 Ilya Samsonov Washington 32 1702 3 17 9 3 Jeremy Swayman Boston 25 1474 3 14 7 3 Vitek Vanecek Washington 26 1404 3 11 7 5 Juuse Saros Nashville 45 2665 2 25 17 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2538 2 29 9 4 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 38 2206 2 27 6 3 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 35 1918 2 19 14 2 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 32 1882 2 15 11 6 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 26 1536 2 13 10 3 Jake Allen Montreal 24 1332 2 5 16 2 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 23 1277 2 9 9 3 Ville Husso St. Louis 21 1212 2 13 4 2 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 18 961 2 8 6 1 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 15 804 2 6 3 3 Pavel Francouz Colorado 12 681 2 9 3 0 Daniel Vladar Calgary 12 650 2 7 3 1