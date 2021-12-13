THROUGH DECEMBER 12 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Frederik Andersen Carolina 19 1124 36 1.92 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1280 41 1.92 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 21 1268 41 1.94 James Reimer San Jose 15 848 28 1.98 Jack Campbell Toronto 22 1267 42 1.99 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 15 911 31 2.04 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 18 1023 35 2.05 Jeremy Swayman Boston 13 780 28 2.15 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 21 1274 46 2.17 Juuse Saros Nashville 22 1286 48 2.24 Antti Raanta Carolina 8 431 17 2.37 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 18 1012 40 2.37 Braden Holtby Dallas 14 777 31 2.39 Ilya Samsonov Washington 15 849 35 2.47 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 986 41 2.49 Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50 Vitek Vanecek Washington 14 790 33 2.51 Linus Ullmark Boston 11 657 28 2.56 John Gibson Anaheim 22 1333 57 2.57 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1228 54 2.64 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Cam Talbot Minnesota 21 1262 15 6 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 21 1274 14 4 3 Jack Campbell Toronto 22 1267 14 5 2 Frederik Andersen Carolina 19 1124 14 5 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 22 1286 13 8 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 18 1023 13 3 2 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 24 1422 12 11 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1280 12 5 4 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 18 1023 12 5 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 18 1012 12 2 2 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 965 12 5 0 John Gibson Anaheim 22 1333 11 7 4 Robin Lehner Vegas 21 1200 11 9 0 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 17 960 11 5 1 Ilya Samsonov Washington 15 849 11 2 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 21 1268 10 6 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1228 10 7 4 James Reimer San Jose 15 848 9 4 1 Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 19 1045 8 6 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 18 1033 8 10 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 16 965 8 5 3 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 18 1023 35 522 .937 13 3 2 James Reimer San Jose 15 848 28 414 .937 9 4 1 Jack Campbell Toronto 22 1267 42 603 .935 14 5 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1280 41 583 .934 12 5 4 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 15 911 31 432 .933 7 5 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 21 1268 41 567 .933 10 6 5 Frederik Andersen Carolina 19 1124 36 477 .930 14 5 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 21 1274 46 580 .927 14 4 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 22 1286 48 595 .925 13 8 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 986 41 504 .925 7 6 4 Braden Holtby Dallas 14 777 31 373 .923 5 6 1 Jeremy Swayman Boston 13 780 28 333 .922 7 4 2 Linus Ullmark Boston 11 657 28 328 .921 7 4 0 Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 18 1012 40 461 .920 12 2 2 Mike Smith Edmonton 3 156 8 92 .920 2 0 0 John Gibson Anaheim 22 1333 57 636 .918 11 7 4 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1228 54 600 .917 10 7 4 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 24 1422 63 699 .917 12 11 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 21 1262 57 628 .917 15 6 0 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Jacob Markstrom Calgary 21 1268 5 10 6 5 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1280 3 12 5 4 Jack Campbell Toronto 22 1267 3 14 5 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 986 3 7 6 4 Ilya Samsonov Washington 15 849 3 11 2 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 22 1286 2 13 8 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 21 1274 2 14 4 3 Jake Allen Montreal 22 1255 2 5 14 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 18 1033 2 8 10 0 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 15 911 2 7 5 3 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 14 760 2 5 4 3 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 9 503 2 5 2 1 Daniel Vladar Calgary 7 429 2 5 1 1