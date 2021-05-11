THROUGH MAY 10 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 23 1392 44 1.90 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 39 2306 77 2.00 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 36 2116 72 2.04 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 35 2086 71 2.04 Petr Mrazek Carolina 12 670 23 2.06 Chris Driedger Florida 23 1361 47 2.07 Jack Campbell Toronto 21 1224 43 2.11 Craig Anderson Washington 4 168 6 2.14 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 22 1271 46 2.17 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2523 93 2.21 Tuukka Rask Boston 24 1396 53 2.28 Juuse Saros Nashville 36 2051 78 2.28 Mike Smith Edmonton 31 1786 68 2.28 Robin Lehner Vegas 19 1155 44 2.29 Jake Oettinger Dallas 29 1604 63 2.36 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 2.42 Jaroslav Halak Boston 19 1090 46 2.53 Anton Khudobin Dallas 32 1794 76 2.54 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 20 1132 48 2.54 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 27 1546 66 2.56 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2523 31 10 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 39 2306 29 9 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 39 2185 25 9 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 35 2086 25 10 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 43 2483 22 17 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 36 2051 21 11 1 Vitek Vanecek Washington 36 2055 20 10 4 Mike Smith Edmonton 31 1786 20 6 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 40 2324 19 19 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 36 2116 19 11 4 Cam Talbot Minnesota 32 1901 19 7 5 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 31 1816 19 8 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 41 2387 17 14 8 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 37 2174 17 14 5 Jack Campbell Toronto 21 1224 17 2 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 35 1899 16 14 3 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 23 1354 16 7 0 Martin Jones San Jose 34 1868 15 13 4 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 30 1607 15 9 2 Tuukka Rask Boston 24 1396 15 5 2 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 23 1392 15 5 3 James Reimer Carolina 22 1331 15 5 2 ___ More for youSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 4/ Games...By Scott EricsonSportsCentral Connecticut names former UConn, Fairfield...By Maggie Vanoni Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 23 1392 44 604 .932 15 5 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 36 2116 72 948 .929 19 11 4 Juuse Saros Nashville 36 2051 78 995 .927 21 11 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 35 2086 71 899 .927 25 10 0 Chris Driedger Florida 23 1361 47 593 .927 14 6 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2523 93 1144 .925 31 10 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 31 1786 68 824 .924 20 6 2 Jack Campbell Toronto 21 1224 43 519 .923 17 2 2 Petr Mrazek Carolina 12 670 23 275 .923 6 2 3 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 39 2306 77 898 .921 29 9 1 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 194 .919 4 2 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 22 1271 46 517 .918 13 6 3 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 20 1117 49 542 .917 9 6 3 Cam Talbot Minnesota 32 1901 82 899 .916 19 7 5 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 28 1496 69 756 .916 8 12 5 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 35 1899 83 904 .916 16 14 3 Craig Anderson Washington 4 168 6 65 .915 2 1 0 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 24 1306 65 692 .914 9 11 1 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 34 1955 91 967 .914 9 17 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 43 2483 110 1165 .914 22 17 3 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 36 2116 7 19 11 4 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 39 2306 6 29 9 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2523 5 31 10 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 35 2086 5 25 10 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 43 2483 3 22 17 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 40 2324 3 19 19 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 36 2051 3 21 11 1 John Gibson Anaheim 35 2030 3 9 19 7 Anton Khudobin Dallas 32 1794 3 12 11 7 Mike Smith Edmonton 31 1786 3 20 6 2 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 23 1392 3 15 5 3 Chris Driedger Florida 23 1361 3 14 6 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 22 1271 3 13 6 3 Petr Mrazek Carolina 12 670 3 6 2 3