THROUGH APRIL 28 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 488 13 1.60 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 20 1209 39 1.94 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 67 2.00 Robin Lehner Vegas 15 913 31 2.04 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 32 1901 66 2.08 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1840 65 2.12 Jack Campbell Toronto 17 981 35 2.14 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2283 82 2.16 Chris Driedger Florida 22 1301 47 2.17 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 19 1125 41 2.19 Jake Oettinger Dallas 25 1382 52 2.26 Tuukka Rask Boston 20 1154 44 2.29 Mike Smith Edmonton 26 1501 58 2.32 Juuse Saros Nashville 32 1806 71 2.36 Cam Talbot Minnesota 28 1654 66 2.39 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 19 1092 44 2.42 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 31 1711 69 2.42 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 2.42 Anton Khudobin Dallas 28 1592 65 2.45 Jaroslav Halak Boston 18 1027 42 2.45 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2283 29 8 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 25 8 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 32 1901 22 10 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 40 2305 21 15 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 34 1923 21 9 3 Vitek Vanecek Washington 32 1816 18 9 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 32 1806 18 10 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 36 2086 17 17 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1840 17 9 4 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 29 1696 17 8 2 Cam Talbot Minnesota 28 1654 17 7 3 Mike Smith Edmonton 26 1501 17 5 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 34 1994 16 13 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 36 2075 15 14 5 Martin Jones San Jose 32 1748 15 12 3 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 31 1711 15 11 3 James Reimer Carolina 21 1271 14 5 2 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 21 1233 14 7 0 Jack Campbell Toronto 17 981 14 2 1 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 26 1369 13 7 2 Frederik Andersen Toronto 23 1360 13 8 2 Chris Driedger Florida 22 1301 13 6 3 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 20 1209 13 4 3 Ilya Samsonov Washington 18 1032 13 3 1 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 488 13 201 .939 5 1 2 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 20 1209 39 531 .932 13 4 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2283 82 1048 .927 29 8 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 32 1901 66 834 .927 22 10 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 32 1806 71 894 .926 18 10 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1840 65 811 .926 17 9 4 Jack Campbell Toronto 17 981 35 433 .925 14 2 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 28 1654 66 806 .924 17 7 3 Mike Smith Edmonton 26 1501 58 697 .923 17 5 2 Chris Driedger Florida 22 1301 47 563 .923 13 6 3 Robin Lehner Vegas 15 913 31 365 .922 12 1 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 31 1711 69 810 .922 15 11 3 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 67 773 .920 25 8 1 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 194 .919 4 2 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 19 1125 41 456 .918 12 6 1 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 20 1117 49 542 .917 9 6 3 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 28 1638 75 819 .916 8 14 4 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 25 1309 61 661 .916 7 12 3 Jake Oettinger Dallas 25 1382 52 562 .915 10 6 6 Tuukka Rask Boston 20 1154 44 475 .915 12 4 2 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 5 25 8 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 32 1901 5 22 10 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1840 5 17 9 4 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2283 4 29 8 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 36 2086 3 17 17 2 John Gibson Anaheim 32 1852 3 9 17 6 Anton Khudobin Dallas 28 1592 3 11 10 6 Mike Smith Edmonton 26 1501 3 17 5 2 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 20 1209 3 13 4 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 19 1125 3 12 6 1 Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 488 3 5 1 2