THROUGH APRIL 19 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 488 13 1.60 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 16 968 31 1.92 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 67 2.00 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 1007 34 2.03 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 35 2105 72 2.05 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1781 62 2.09 Chris Driedger Florida 20 1206 42 2.09 Robin Lehner Vegas 14 853 30 2.11 Jake Oettinger Dallas 22 1221 44 2.16 Juuse Saros Nashville 28 1565 58 2.22 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1715 64 2.24 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 27 1473 56 2.28 Mike Smith Edmonton 24 1383 53 2.30 Anton Khudobin Dallas 25 1452 56 2.31 Tuukka Rask Boston 17 993 39 2.36 Cam Talbot Minnesota 25 1475 59 2.40 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 2.42 Jaroslav Halak Boston 17 1010 41 2.44 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 18 1032 42 2.44 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 20 1165 48 2.47 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 35 2105 27 7 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 25 8 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 36 2135 21 12 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1781 20 10 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1685 18 8 3 Vitek Vanecek Washington 31 1756 17 9 3 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 26 1572 17 7 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 33 1974 16 13 4 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1715 16 9 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 28 1565 16 9 0 Mike Smith Edmonton 24 1383 16 4 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 33 1908 15 16 2 Martin Jones San Jose 31 1728 15 12 3 Cam Talbot Minnesota 25 1475 15 6 3 James Reimer Carolina 20 1208 14 5 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 27 1473 13 9 3 Frederik Andersen Toronto 23 1360 13 8 2 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 20 1173 13 7 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 32 1837 12 13 5 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 25 1494 12 12 1 Carey Price Montreal 25 1478 12 7 5 Chris Driedger Florida 20 1206 12 5 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 1007 12 4 1 ___ More for youSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 1/ Games...By Scott EricsonSportsThe Hartford Yard Goats will open at 100 percent...By Maggie Vanoni Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 488 13 201 .939 5 1 2 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 16 968 31 414 .930 10 4 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 35 2105 72 961 .930 27 7 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 28 1565 58 752 .928 16 9 0 Chris Driedger Florida 20 1206 42 533 .927 12 5 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1781 62 768 .925 20 10 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 27 1473 56 688 .925 13 9 3 Mike Smith Edmonton 24 1383 53 634 .923 16 4 2 Cam Talbot Minnesota 25 1475 59 699 .922 15 6 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1715 64 758 .922 16 9 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 1007 34 400 .922 12 4 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 67 773 .920 25 8 1 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 194 .919 4 2 1 Robin Lehner Vegas 14 853 30 342 .919 11 1 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 22 1221 44 499 .919 8 5 6 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 36 2135 89 1007 .919 21 12 3 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 24 1401 64 720 .918 7 11 4 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 25 1494 69 767 .917 12 12 1 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 20 1117 49 542 .917 9 6 3 Jake Allen Montreal 19 1120 47 498 .914 7 8 4 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 5 25 8 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1781 5 20 10 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 35 2105 4 27 7 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1715 4 16 9 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 33 1908 3 15 16 2 John Gibson Anaheim 30 1732 3 8 16 6 Anton Khudobin Dallas 25 1452 3 10 9 6 Mike Smith Edmonton 24 1383 3 16 4 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 1007 3 12 4 1 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 16 968 3 10 4 2 Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 488 3 5 1 2