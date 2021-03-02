THROUGH MARCH 1 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 957 28 1.76 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 13 780 23 1.77 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 4 237 7 1.77 Mike Smith Edmonton 9 481 15 1.87 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 8 413 14 2.03 Jake Allen Montreal 8 482 17 2.12 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 16 967 35 2.17 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 16 954 35 2.20 Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22 Chris Driedger Florida 11 667 25 2.25 Jake Oettinger Dallas 8 415 16 2.31 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 12 696 28 2.41 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 38 2.42 Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 422 17 2.42 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 642 26 2.43 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 13 689 28 2.44 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 2.44 Pekka Rinne Nashville 12 618 26 2.52 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 15 916 39 2.55 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 957 12 3 1 Frederik Andersen Toronto 16 957 11 3 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 1020 10 6 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 16 954 10 6 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 13 780 10 3 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 17 1004 9 4 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 16 967 9 4 3 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 15 916 9 3 3 James Reimer Carolina 12 726 9 3 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 17 970 8 6 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 8 6 1 Tuukka Rask Boston 12 730 8 3 1 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 12 696 8 4 0 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 16 884 7 9 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 14 802 7 6 1 Martin Jones San Jose 13 714 7 5 1 Chris Driedger Florida 11 667 7 2 2 Matt Murray Ottawa 19 996 6 10 1 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 6 7 2 Carter Hart Philadelphia 12 680 6 3 3 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 11 615 6 3 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 10 614 6 2 2 Mike Smith Edmonton 9 481 6 1 0 ___ More for youSportsUConn Report podcast: CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein is this...By David BorgesSportsTop-ranked UConn women close out regular season with...By Doug Bonjour Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 4 237 7 116 .943 3 1 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 957 28 423 .938 12 3 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 9 481 15 225 .938 6 1 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 13 780 23 331 .935 10 3 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 8 413 14 188 .931 5 1 0 Jake Allen Montreal 8 482 17 223 .929 4 2 2 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 642 26 334 .928 4 4 2 Chris Driedger Florida 11 667 25 312 .926 7 2 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 15 916 39 477 .924 9 3 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 16 967 35 427 .924 9 4 3 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 10 604 26 298 .920 5 4 1 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 316 .919 5 4 2 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 11 615 27 303 .918 6 3 0 Cam Talbot Minnesota 8 446 19 210 .917 4 2 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 13 689 28 308 .917 4 7 1 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 21 231 .917 3 3 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 16 954 35 379 .915 10 6 0 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 12 696 28 302 .915 8 4 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 1020 44 474 .915 10 6 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT John Gibson Anaheim 18 1020 3 5 9 4 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 16 967 3 9 4 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 13 780 3 10 3 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 957 2 12 3 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 16 954 2 10 6 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 2 8 6 1 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 10 568 2 5 3 2 Anton Khudobin Dallas 10 552 2 4 5 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 9 481 2 6 1 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 8 413 2 5 1 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 5 301 2 2 2 1 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0