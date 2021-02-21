THROUGH FEBRUARY 20 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 10 1.66 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 716 20 1.68 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 596 17 1.71 Mike Smith Edmonton 5 262 8 1.83 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 777 26 2.01 Jake Allen Montreal 6 357 12 2.02 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 13 783 27 2.07 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 6 368 13 2.12 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 2.20 Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 618 23 2.23 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 14 841 32 2.28 Jake Oettinger Dallas 6 337 13 2.31 Chris Driedger Florida 8 486 19 2.35 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 13 791 32 2.43 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 9 517 21 2.44 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 9 512 21 2.46 Tuukka Rask Boston 9 550 23 2.51 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Frederik Andersen Toronto 16 957 11 3 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 777 9 3 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 716 9 3 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 8 6 1 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 14 828 8 4 2 James Reimer Carolina 9 544 8 1 0 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 15 864 7 8 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 14 823 7 4 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 13 791 7 3 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 13 783 7 4 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 13 780 7 5 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 596 7 3 0 Martin Jones San Jose 11 623 6 4 1 Tuukka Rask Boston 9 550 6 2 1 Chris Driedger Florida 8 486 6 1 1 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 14 841 5 7 2 John Gibson Anaheim 15 840 5 7 3 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 13 693 5 4 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 11 617 5 5 1 Carey Price Montreal 10 605 5 3 2 Carter Hart Philadelphia 10 580 5 2 3 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 9 512 5 4 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 8 490 5 2 1 ___ More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn crushes Xavier behind Christyn Williams' 22...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn falls to Villanova in Big East showdownBy David Borges Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Mike Smith Edmonton 5 262 8 125 .940 4 0 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 6 368 13 197 .938 4 1 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 716 20 291 .936 9 3 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 596 17 243 .935 7 3 0 Jake Allen Montreal 6 357 12 168 .933 4 2 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 777 26 344 .930 9 3 1 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 130 .929 3 1 0 Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 10 128 .928 4 1 1 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 13 791 32 408 .927 7 3 3 Chris Driedger Florida 8 486 19 237 .926 6 1 1 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 9 517 21 261 .926 3 4 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 13 783 27 332 .925 7 4 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 618 23 272 .922 4 5 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 1 60 3 34 .919 1 0 0 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 14 841 32 354 .917 5 7 2 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 21 231 .917 3 3 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 13 780 34 370 .916 7 5 1 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 14 828 35 366 .913 8 4 2 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT John Gibson Anaheim 15 840 3 5 7 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 13 783 3 7 4 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 2 8 6 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 716 2 9 3 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 596 2 7 3 0 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 14 841 1 5 7 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 13 791 1 7 3 3 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 8 451 1 4 2 2 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 1 3 3 1 Anton Khudobin Dallas 7 393 1 3 3 1 Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 1 4 1 1 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 6 345 1 2 2 2 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 1 3 1 0 Mike Smith Edmonton 5 262 1 4 0 0 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 4 245 1 2 1 1 Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 4 241 1 3 1 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 4 241 1 1 2 1