THROUGH FEBRUARY 17 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 304 7 1.38 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 9 537 14 1.56 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 11 656 18 1.65 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 11 665 21 1.89 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 718 23 1.92 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 4 249 8 1.93 Jake Allen Montreal 6 357 12 2.02 Mike Smith Edmonton 4 202 7 2.08 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 2.20 Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 12 717 27 2.26 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 12 733 28 2.29 Jake Oettinger Dallas 6 337 13 2.31 John Gibson Anaheim 13 722 28 2.33 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 10 558 22 2.37 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 12 707 28 2.38 Chris Driedger Florida 7 426 17 2.39 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 8 457 19 2.49 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Frederik Andersen Toronto 15 897 10 3 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 718 9 2 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 14 827 8 5 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 11 656 8 3 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 13 780 7 5 1 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 12 733 7 2 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 12 707 7 3 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 11 665 7 2 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 9 537 7 2 0 James Reimer Carolina 8 484 7 1 0 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 14 804 6 8 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 12 704 6 3 2 Martin Jones San Jose 10 559 6 4 0 Tuukka Rask Boston 9 550 6 2 1 John Gibson Anaheim 13 722 5 5 3 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 12 717 5 6 1 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 12 676 5 4 3 Carey Price Montreal 9 546 5 2 2 Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 516 5 2 2 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 7 432 5 1 1 Chris Driedger Florida 7 426 5 1 1 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 4 249 8 146 .948 3 0 1 Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 304 7 105 .938 4 0 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 4 202 7 105 .938 3 0 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 9 537 14 207 .937 7 2 0 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 11 656 18 264 .936 8 3 0 Jake Allen Montreal 6 357 12 168 .933 4 2 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 718 23 320 .933 9 2 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 11 665 21 284 .931 7 2 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 12 733 28 375 .931 7 2 3 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 130 .929 3 1 0 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 8 457 19 239 .926 2 4 1 Chris Driedger Florida 7 426 17 207 .924 5 1 1 John Gibson Anaheim 13 722 28 327 .921 5 5 3 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 12 717 27 308 .919 5 6 1 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 12 707 28 314 .918 7 3 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 10 558 22 246 .918 3 5 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 14 827 36 401 .918 8 5 1 Devan Dubnyk San Jose 6 287 13 143 .917 0 3 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT John Gibson Anaheim 13 722 3 5 5 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 11 665 3 7 2 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 14 827 2 8 5 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 11 656 2 8 3 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 9 537 2 7 2 0 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 12 733 1 7 2 3 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 12 717 1 5 6 1 Anton Khudobin Dallas 7 393 1 3 3 1 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 7 386 1 3 2 2 Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 304 1 4 0 1 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 5 280 1 1 2 2 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 1 3 1 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 4 241 1 1 2 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 4 202 1 3 0 0