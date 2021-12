MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Coronavirus cancelations aside, the 26 goals in just five of the Premier League's Boxing Day games provided a heavy dose of drama even without changing the complexion of the title race.

Even Manchester City, coasting at 4-0 after 25 minutes, managed to shake things up with a 10-minute second-half implosion to end up delivering a nine-goal thriller. The 6-3 win over Leicester left the defending champions six points in front.