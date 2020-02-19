Ginger Schmidt, Emma Jerue lead Foran gymnasts at SCCs

Recommended Video:

Foran takes fourth

Foran coach Dina Sklanka’s Lions performed well as a group and took fourth at the SCC Gymnastics Championships.

Ginger Schmidt tied for fifth in floor (8.1). Emma Jerue tied for sixth on beam (7.5).

The top four on vault were Jerue, Riley Grunow, Schmidt and Shea Carroll.

Leading on bars were Jerue, Alexis Thomas, Schmidt and Jenna Cichowski.

Carroll, Schmidt, Robin Jans and Grunow were best on beam.

Schmidt, Jerue, Grunow and Thomas led on floor exercise.

All-SCC

The All-SCC team had solid representation from each team. Law placed Catherine Burns, Emma Nelly and Ali Gordon, while Mercy’s Charlene Weaver, Emma Pfau and Ella Bankowski joined Mia Lawrence. Hand’s Carly-Anna Barba, Morgan McMahon, Kayla Castaldo were named, along with Foran’s Ginger Schmidt and Emma Jerue. Branford’s Kustra, Hamden’s Alexis Sangiovanni, Guilford’s Ella Esposito and Amity’s Riley Palozzo tounded out the squad.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354