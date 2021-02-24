Gilgeous-Alexander scores 42 as Thunder top Spurs 102-99 CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 10:47 p.m.
1 of8 Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort, bottom, is mobbed by teammates after hitting the game-winning shot in an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots between San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones, left, forward Trey Lyles, second from left, and guard Patty Mills, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala (33) dunks over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 42 points and Lu Dort hit a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 102-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
San Antonio turned the ball over with 3.9 seconds remaining, giving Oklahoma City the ball with the score tied. Dort's corner 3-pointer dropped as the buzzer sounded, and his teammates mobbed him.