LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Utah Jazz 110-94 on Saturday in their first game of the restart.

Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari added 15 points and the Thunder shot 53 percent from the field.

Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points for the Jazz but shot just 5 for 15. Utah shot 39 percent from the field and was just 8 of 31 on 3-pointers.

The teams were to meet on March 11 in Oklahoma City, but everything changed when Utah center Rudy Gobert's COVID-19 test came up positive right before the tip. That night, the NBA announced it would shut down indefinitely.

Months later, the matchup remained an important one. With the win, Oklahoma City moved within a half-game of the Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference standings and within 1 1/2 games of Denver for third.

Oklahoma City shot 65 percent in the first half and rolled to a 66-42 lead at the break. Four Thunder players scored in double figures in the first half.

Oklahoma City cruised the rest of the way, taking an 86-62 lead into the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Beat New Orleans 106-104 on Thursday night in their first restart game. ... Shot just 31.8 percent in the first quarter. ... Starting lineup combined for just 52 points. ... Jordan Clarkson made 4 of 17 shots.

Thunder: Held the Jazz to 15 points in the first quarter, the fewest they have allowed in an opening quarter this season. ... Adams was issued a technical foul in the second quarter for elbowing Gobert on a drive. ... Reserve C Nerlens Noel had four blocks in 17 minutes.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Thunder: Play the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

