Gilgeous-Alexander jumper lifts Thunder past Hornets 109-107 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Dec. 26, 2020 Updated: Dec. 26, 2020 9:54 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1.4 seconds left and finished with 24 points, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder hold off a furious rally by the Charlotte Hornets to win their season opener 109-107 Saturday night.
The Thunder led by 13 with 1:50 to go, but Miles Bridges spurred Charlotte with 11 of his 14 points in the final 1:06 — including a trio of 3s in the last 25 seconds. His final 3 tied it at 107 with 10.3 seconds left.