Giants outlast Cowboys 23-19, stay in running for NFC East JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 4:40 p.m.
New York Giants' Xavier McKinney, right, celebrates his interception in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton reacts after being sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New York Giants' Leonard Williams, right, celebrates a sack with Dexter Lawrence (97) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs, left, and New York Giants' Darius Slayton fight for the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, right, tries to evade the New York Giants defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87), right, celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Dallas Cowboys' Donovan Wilson celebrates after intercepting a pass thrown by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, right, runs from Dallas Cowboys' Xavier Woods during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants won. Now they wait.
Rookie Xavier McKinney intercepted Dallas' Andy Dalton in the end zone with 1:15 remaining, giving the Giants a 23-19 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday and a chance at an unprecedented, six-win playoff berth.