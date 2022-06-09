Giants beat Rockies in 10 on Blackmon's fielding error

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Donovan Walton scored on a fielding error by Charlie Blackmon in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Walton began the inning at second base and stayed there after pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford popped out. Luis González followed with a slow single to right field off Carlos Estevez (1-3) that eluded Blackmon — who had earlier thrown a runner out at the plate — as Walton rounded third, then scampered home with the winning run.

Mike Yastrzemski had three hits and Thairo Estrada added an RBI single for the Giants.

Blackmon had two hits, including the 1,500th of his career for the Rockies. Connor Joe also had two hits, extending his on-base streak to 33 games. Colorado matched a franchise record with 31 consecutive games without back-to-back wins.

Camilo Doval (1-2) retired three batters to win.

STARTING OFF

Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela had six strikeouts and allowed six hits and one run in six innings. San Francisco’s Alex Wood pitched five-hit ball over seven innings with five strikeouts.

WEB GEMS

Blackmon caught Wilmer Flores’ fly ball in the fifth and made a perfect throw to catcher Elias Díaz, who tagged González to complete a double play in the fifth.

The Giants’ Yastrzemski followed suit and made a spectacular diving catch to rob C.J. Cron of a hit in the top of the sixth.

GIANTS GET CATCHER FROM PHILS

The Giants acquired catcher Austin Wynns from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchanged for minor league pitcher Michael Plassmeyer. Wynns is a career .216 hitter with nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 115 games over three seasons with the Orioles. To make room, catcher Joey Bart was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento and IF Kevin Padlo was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant (lower back strain) has resumed swinging a bat, but there is no date set for his return.

Giants: Crawford was scratched from the lineup due to lingering tightness in his right quad, then popped out as a pinch-hitter in the 10th.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Logan Webb (5-1, 3.82 ERA) had six strikeouts in seven innings when he took a no-decision against Colorado on May 18. Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (2-6, 6.54 ERA) is winless over his previous five starts and has allowed 16 earned runs over his past 6 1/3 innings.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports