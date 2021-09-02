Giants beat Brewers 5-1, move into 1st-place tie BEN ROSS, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 7:15 p.m.
1 of9
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Thairo Estrada #39 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by Darin Ruf #33 and Brandon Belt #9 after he hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on September 02, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Show More Show Less
2 of9 San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, left, celebrates with Thairo Estrada after the Giants defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 in a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Fans cheer as San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf hits an RBI-double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, left, looks to umpire Angel Hernandez after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams, right, meets on the mound with catcher Luke Maile during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco's four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.
A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants (85-49) moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. The archrivals face off in a three-game series beginning Friday night.