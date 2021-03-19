Skip to main content
German Summaries

Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga
Arminia Bielefeld 0, RB Leipzig 1

RB Leipzig: Marcel Sabitzer (46).

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 SC Paderborn 2, Karlsruher SC 2

SC Paderborn: Dennis Srbeny (53), Chris Fuhrich (69).

Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (2), Babacar Gueye (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

