https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/German-Summaries-15779817.php
German Summaries
Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Bremen: Davie Selke (90).
Stuttgart: Silas Wamangituka (30, 90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Nuremberg: Robin Hack (8), Felix Lohkemper (49).
Halftime: 0-1.
SSV Jahn Regensburg: Andreas Albers (8), Sebastian Stolze (40).
Halftime: 0-2.
Wurzburg: Mitja Lotric (42), Daniel Hagele (88).
Sandhausen: Daniel Keita-Ruel (18, 70), Ivan Paurevic (54).
Halftime: 1-1.
View Comments