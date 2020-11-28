Georgia St. 30, Georgia Southern 24
|Georgia Southern
|0
|14
|3
|7
|—
|24
|Georgia St.
|3
|10
|0
|17
|—
|30
GST_FG Ruiz 35, 5:55.
GSO_Werts 7 run (Raynor kick), 15:00.
GSO_L.Wright 63 run (Raynor kick), 12:10.
GST_FG Ruiz 29, 5:35.
GST_McCoy 45 pass from Co.Brown (Ruiz kick), :46.
GSO_FG Raynor 29, 12:08.
GSO_L.Wright 5 run (Raynor kick), 15:00.
GST_Coates 4 run (pass failed), 12:13.
GST_Co.Brown 1 run (Pinckney pass from Co.Brown), 2:54.
GST_FG Ruiz 35, 1:53.
___
|GSO
|GST
|First downs
|13
|22
|Rushes-yards
|47-296
|36-55
|Passing
|74
|372
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-10-1
|28-39-1
|Return Yards
|63
|0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-43.8
|4-36.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-23
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|30:48
|29:12
___
RUSHING_Georgia Southern, L.Wright 8-143, LaRoche 7-43, G.Green 11-43, Werts 11-40, Kenerson 2-12, J.White 4-12, Tomlin 4-3. Georgia St., Coates 15-47, Gregg 13-15, Co.Brown 6-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 6).
PASSING_Georgia Southern, Tomlin 2-3-1-7, Werts 4-7-0-67. Georgia St., Co.Brown 28-39-1-372.
RECEIVING_Georgia Southern, Murray 3-17, Hood 1-44, N.Thompson 1-9, LaRoche 1-4. Georgia St., Pinckney 10-126, T.Dixon 7-77, McCoy 5-111, Payne 2-32, Coates 2-7, Marshall 1-13, R.Carter 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia Southern, Raynor 53, Raynor 48.